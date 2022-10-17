 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fractal Block World update for 17 October 2022

1.01.09: Topaz and Iolite Gem Areas

Share · View all patches · Build 9739272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added both Topaz and Iolite Gem Areas into the layers of the Mylantis Caves. You are shrunk
deep into these sponges and must enlarge out of them to get treasure.

To increase performance, we changed the algorithm to load chunks. Previously, only procedural world generation was done by separate threads. Now, both that and the process of reading a chunk file (a file that stores chunk changes) is done in a separate thread.

Added trophies for several areas including Denver, which is an area where there is a forest next to a desert.

Changed files in this update

Fractal Block World Content Depot 1540571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link