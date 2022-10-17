Weekly Update 17th Oct -22

This update came a bit late, due to a failed SSD. Just shows the importance of Github! =)

Anyways, new SSD eventually became a new computer. But here is the update!

What's included:

Option to disable the popup informing of employee sickness.

Option to disable the popup information of employee resignation.

Option to disable automatic 50x speed when nobody is working. This one is enabled by default, since it was confusing when you could go to 50x or not.

Bug fixes & Misc:

Some elements in the Research UI would not disappear when closing the screen.

Research increased volumes on current client would increase workloads for a canceled contract, resulting in a crash.

UI readability improvements on some UI screens.

Impact of not getting paid is lessened, so resignations won't come flooding immediately when HR are in backlog.

Thanks to all who's contributed with ideas, bug reports and such. Feel free to get in touch with ideas! =)