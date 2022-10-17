 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smooth Operators 2 update for 17 October 2022

Weekly Update 17th Oct -22

Share · View all patches · Build 9739161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, here's a late weekly update!

This update came a bit late, due to a failed SSD. Just shows the importance of Github! =)
Anyways, new SSD eventually became a new computer. But here is the update!

What's included:
  • Option to disable the popup informing of employee sickness.
  • Option to disable the popup information of employee resignation.
  • Option to disable automatic 50x speed when nobody is working. This one is enabled by default, since it was confusing when you could go to 50x or not.

Bug fixes & Misc:

  • Some elements in the Research UI would not disappear when closing the screen.
  • Research increased volumes on current client would increase workloads for a canceled contract, resulting in a crash.
  • UI readability improvements on some UI screens.
  • Impact of not getting paid is lessened, so resignations won't come flooding immediately when HR are in backlog.

Thanks to all who's contributed with ideas, bug reports and such. Feel free to get in touch with ideas! =)

Changed files in this update

Smooth Operators 2 Depot Depot 776662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link