 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 17 October 2022

Beta 6 "Play It Your Way" Patch (Beta 6.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9739117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've fixed the crash occurring when completing the campaign, sorry about that!
Let me know if you're stuck on the last mission, I'll work on your save to fix it and allow you to get the achievement.

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link