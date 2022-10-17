Update notes for v1.0.5

Technical feature: Error logs

This is a small update for purposes of bugfixing:

Now, if the game crashes, it should capture the error message and a function backtrace to an error log file. These crash-log files should help me better understand the cause of certain crashes so I can fix any remaining ones as they happen.

In Windows, these files may be found in: %APPDATA%\Jettatura\error-logs\

(this update will be pushed out to the Linux platform later today)

From now on, please attach all such error log files to me in bug reports sent to contact@jettatura.com

Note on ongoing issue: Graphic glitches

I am also currently aware of some users encountering glitched/garbled 3D graphics appearing. This is a slightly harder problem to comprehend the cause of, but I suspect it might have something to do with how OpenGL Vertex Buffer Objects (or related concepts like Attributes) behave on certain hardware and/or GPU drivers. This week I will begin work on a beta branch where the rendering code will get reverted to using its previous style which was based on display lists (deprecated, but perhaps much less prone to surprise GPU-specific idiosyncratic gotchas).

Details on how to opt-in to this beta branch will be published in the forums once a build is ready for it.