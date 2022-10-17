Mischievous Monday #10

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Cyclop Exile. He's rather unique in that he only gets a single option when offered a boneraise/relic/spell, though has an affinity for re-rolls and mono-eye minions, and starts with a magical club for pummelling peasants.

There's been some changes to the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode. The maps are now unlocked via scoring in the Mausoleum Awakening, mainly just so you can get a feel for the mode early on rather than you only seeing the different maps well into the game. The default game has a slower difficulty ramp so it lasts a bit longer, but each new map uses the same progression as NG+ so later maps have an increased amount of enemies, more health, and higher blessed chance. Hopefully you can find a few maps catering to your pace of play now.

There's been some balance changes to the New Game Forever mode so the later loops onwards are exponentially more difficult (just to truncate the mode since by loop 3 you'll most probably have a full minion line up and running out of relics). Enemies now do more damage which is increased exponentially for each loop, and enemies will also get progressively more numerous and faster from loop 3 onwards.

A new boss has been added called the Kenshi Shinobi who can show up instead of the Lord of the Land once you've beaten him. The Shinobi is skilled at both shuriken and blade so might want to keep your distance.

Added a new skelly minion along with his deamonous form called the Colt Coiler, who blasts arcs and bolts of electricity that can travel through numerous meanies.

Added 5 relics: Meldus Spores, Meaty Club, Forged Soul, Sinicious Ritual, Blooden Emerald.

Added 2 spells: Meldus Sickness, Chest Royalifier.

Added 6 achievements related to the new boss and Cyclop class.

//general rebalancing

Health regeneration (eg from Fruity Bro) is now reduced if you have a lot of health.

Meldum Afflicted - Meldantua Quickening: The speed boost is now random and you start with less speed.

Meldum Afflicted - Meldantua Invigoration: The max health boost is now random and you start with less max health.

Meldum Afflicted - The Meldantua Depravity meta (increased minion attack speed) and Meldsum Injections meta (+3 meldus minion cap) have been removed.

Vampire Soulsucker - Blood Thirst: The sucking damage is now halved if you currently have invincibility frames. Reduced the max health boost gained if you already have a very high max health.

The Blacksmith Lacky will now sell/upgrade 2 relics (instead of 3).

Wanted Poster: In a Mausoleum Awakening reduced how many extra enemies show up when you have more than 1.

Royal Chest: Reduced the chance of it spawning a special item.

Ghost Watchers/Summoners: Reduced how many spawn and how quickly they can summon ghosts.

A couple of misc stuff...

When choosing a Boneraise it will now show if there's a max cap associated with that minion type and how many you currently have.

Added a x2 font for the title header texts (eg the top text when choosing a game mode).

And some bug fixes...

Trying to use a sealed skelly minion level up if you no longer had a minion of that type would cause a crash.

The Blacksmith seller could cause a freeze if you had almost all relics when starting a New Game Forever loop.

Meldum Afflicted - Meldisoom Secretions: You could create new meldus minions even if you had reached the cap.

On the New Game Forever ask menu opening then closing the Escape Menu would also remove the ask menu.

Boneworld Challenges: When choosing a boneraise/relic/spell it wasn't fully randomising all options.

Status Screen: Minion pages above the first page weren't showing the correct skelly minion level.

Fixed a rare issue during the King's intro were it could push you down to the bottom of the level.

Effects that reduce your max health wasn't also reducing your health if it was above the max health.

Bernard's Watch relic: Getting multiple item menus in quick succession would give a lot of invincibility frames.

The Blacksmith upgrader could mistakenly offer a Loot Box.

Enjoy! :]