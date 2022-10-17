Three Games, Three Events, and One Giant Anniversary Celebration!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Age fans and welcome to the giant celebration for the Age of Empires Anniversary extravaganza! We’re so excited to share everything we have in store for you over the next few weeks, but for now, here’s a sneak peek at all the in-game events with unique challenges and rewards starting on October 25th. Don’t miss out on all the fun in Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition with celebratory cakes, castles, capybaras, and more!

Age of Empires IV

Season Three: Anniversary Event

🎉October 25 – November 28🎉

This October marks the 25th Anniversary for Age of Empires! Come celebrate with us and enjoy everything we love about Age!

Challenges and Rewards highlight units from across the franchise, including an iconic cheat! You won't want to miss out in earning these spectacular Age-aversary rewards! As always, Wololo!

[quote]Enjoy these rewards now, but keep an eye out for more to drop on November 10th!

Ranked Season Three: October 26 - February 15

Ranked Season Three is almost here -are you ready? The party starts on October 26 and runs until February 15. Grab your swords, garrison your castles, and bring all your friends, it’s time!

Plus, for the first time ever, you can earn Ranked Team rewards too!

Also included are unlockable taunts!

Earn taunts for achieving the rank of Bronze or higher in either Solo or Team Ranked when you participate in Season Three.

[table][tr][td]Rank Achieved (Solo or Team)[/td][td]Taunt[/td][td]How to Earn[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]OP.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]Nice sheep.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]Remember when you had an army?[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]Well that escalated quickly.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]STRAEEELBOOORRAAAA![/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]Behold! My amazing army![/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]This is fine...[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]You know, this game has a good tutorial.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]It has been a pleasure.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Bronze+ (Solo or Team)[/td][td]I ... did not see that coming.[/td][td]Granted for participating in Solo or Team Ranked in Season 3[/td][/tr][/table]

[/quote]

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

The 25th Age of Empires Anniversary Event

🎉October 25 – November 8🎉

Huzzah! This October marks the 25th Anniversary for Age of Empires! Join us as we celebrate everything we love about Age!

Challenges and Rewards highlight units from across the franchise, including a very famous Town Bell. If you haven’t tried playing the other Age games, now’s a great time to check them out!

And of course, a big Birthday thanks to all for making Age of Empires so special, including you!

New Rewards!

October 25th through November 8th, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Keep it Forever!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

—The Age of Empires Team

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Ageiversary Event

🎉October 25th – November 20th🎉

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating 25 years of Age of Empires with the coming of the new community event, Ageiversary! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits and explorer customizations by completing the community challenges!

New Rewards!

October 25th through November 20th, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Keep it Forever!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

—The Age of Empires Team

Join the 25th Anniversary Fun!

More announcements and fun coming as we lead up to our 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast on October 25th! While you prepare for the big day, here are more ways to join the 25th Anniversary Celebration!

Remember, all the fun starts on October 25th!