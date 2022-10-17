Version 1.3.3: New Survival Arena Visuals, QOL, and Arenas Roadmap

Survival has a new "maroon fog" visual to it.

The title Scene has a darker visual with clear buttons.

Guardian cubes can now be stopped by normal knockback, but their shield health has been doubled.

Enemies will be divided among these arenas, and each arena will have its own unique visual style.

Difficulty ramp-up and scaling will be adjusted for each arena.

Arenas will be unlocked by beating the previous arena, or with a certain number of survival points.

Survival duration will be reduced from 15 minutes to 8 minutes.