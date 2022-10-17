Misery House updates

As a general feedback it looked to me that the idea of the "Start Tutorial Zone" has changed the playability of the game. As a reason of this I have decided to roll out the same changes on Misery House.
Version updates in V0.1f:
- V0.1e updates are rolled out on Misery House
- Misery House is now unlocked and free to choose in the lobby
EXTRA:
- the hiding mechanism got adjusted, even if the Psycho has a line of sight at you, you can still use the hiding places
- moving during hiding no longer makes you visible
Version updates / fixes in V0.1e:
- the start area is now replaced with a "tutorial area" where you can find explanations of the different icons and more importantly, it is described how and where to hide from the psycho
- the psycho runs slower and damages a lot less giving you more chances to stay in one piece
- the level size is greatly reduced (down to 60%)
- hiding places now have floating icons above them to spot them easier
- the child appears on the minimap
- the child damages a lot less
- psycho will not be going to the entry point of the first zone
- score uploading was not working, only in case of death
- jumpscare camera shake roughness is greately reduced
- jumpscsare camera shake length increased by 40%
- players cannot see themselves anymore
- psycho is not able to damage you once it is dead
- batteries are removed, flashlight will work properly for a lot longer
- character's spawn rotation fixed
...
and a few more tiny changes.
Don't forget to jump on my discord server and give me some feedback, thanks.
Discord:
https://discord.gg/NuwS8J5cdW
d4Mn
