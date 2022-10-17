Misery House updates

As a general feedback it looked to me that the idea of the "Start Tutorial Zone" has changed the playability of the game. As a reason of this I have decided to roll out the same changes on Misery House.

Version updates in V0.1f:

V0.1e updates are rolled out on Misery House

Misery House is now unlocked and free to choose in the lobby

EXTRA:

EXTRA: the hiding mechanism got adjusted, even if the Psycho has a line of sight at you, you can still use the hiding places

moving during hiding no longer makes you visible

Version updates / fixes in V0.1e:

the start area is now replaced with a "tutorial area" where you can find explanations of the different icons and more importantly, it is described how and where to hide from the psycho

the psycho runs slower and damages a lot less giving you more chances to stay in one piece

the level size is greatly reduced (down to 60%)

hiding places now have floating icons above them to spot them easier

the child appears on the minimap

the child damages a lot less

psycho will not be going to the entry point of the first zone

score uploading was not working, only in case of death

jumpscare camera shake roughness is greately reduced

jumpscsare camera shake length increased by 40%

players cannot see themselves anymore

psycho is not able to damage you once it is dead

batteries are removed, flashlight will work properly for a lot longer

character's spawn rotation fixed

and a few more tiny changes.

d4Mn