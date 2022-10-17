- CHAPTER #13 - THE RING OF KING AGMAR

A ring of sorcery was forged for Agmar, the father of King Arlon. This ring hides many secrets inside, but it corrupts its wielder. Coveted by the kings and queens of the Three Kingdoms, you have been tasked, as a hero of known prestige, to take it to the dwarven forge of Thai-Fandir, in the Impassable Mountains, where it was forged, and the only place where it can be destroyed.

This update for the game is the biggest update ever made to HB&P. It not only adds a new adventure, but also introduces a new mechanic: 'Mining', the ability to play in windowed mode, and the biggest list of improvements, additions and fixes yet.

Here is the full list of chagelog v0.7:

IMPROVEMENTS

Possibility to play the game in windowed mode!.

The alignment of the right-hand page has been slightly improved.

In normal game mode, if a player selects a difficulty for their game, this difficulty is now maintained for all adventures until the player decides to change it again.

Improved loading system. This will now prevent some errors that could occur when loading a game from a running adventure (Credit: Lost Wisdom).

Experience points for spells used in events throughout the game have been revised.

Now whenever an item has no value, it will show a value of 0 at the time of sale instead of an empty value.

Revised the list of spells granted by alchemists, witches and towers of magic. It is now more balanced and varied.

Improved the system for buying spells in the markets. Character class is now taken into account a bit more. From now on any character with a level higher than 11 in Wisdom can access them.

The button system on some pages of the 'Your first Adventure' story were outdated, and I have improved them to fit the new code. This can avoid exploits or bugs.

Improved the code for the central room of the Serpent Tower (The Barbarian story), and added sounds to the possible actions.

Improved the appearance and performance of the 'Road to the City' page in The Barbarian story.

The image of the rune stone location has been improved by adding more details (Various adventures).

Improved pond images (Various adventures).

Improved pit image.

Improved images of the gardens of Caebrend ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).

I have changed and improved the image of the great inn in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

Many other images have been improved with small details.

New background framework for stories and campaign list.

The player will now only be able to give a coin to the beggar in the story 'The Barbarian' to avoid exploits. (Credit: Wolvie)

I have modified the texts of the kings and queens in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' to be more coherent with the story.

Added some text explaining the paths to choose at the entrance of the cave in the story 'Your first Adventure'.

Improved the text of the location near Crowburg to specify to the players what possibilities they have and to remind them that they left the coffin behind in case they made this decision.

The text on arrival at Snake Island has been improved ('The Cobra's Ark story).

Lots of other small improvements!

ADDED

Added new adventure!!!: 'The Ring of King Agmar'. This new adventure is available in both normal and campaign mode and has 3 different endings to discover.

New mechanic added to the game: Mining (Available in almost all adventures).

Added new general location for the game: Forges (Several stories).

Added new general location for the game: Huge ore rock (Several stories).

Added a message to inform the player that they can change the difficulty of quests to their liking on the quest selection page in free play mode.

Added special item: The Ring of Sorcery. This is an item of great power that allows the players certain new options but corrupts them and draws them to the evil side continuously.

Added the spell 'Majestic Aura' to the game. (Credit: Almarod)

Added new spell: Infierno (very rare spell).

Added new legendary treasure: Diamond.

Added new weapon: -3 Battle Axe.

Added new weapon: -6 Dwarf Gun.

Added new item: Pickaxe.

Added new item: Iron (Mineral)

Added new item: Orihalcon (Mineral)

Added loot for defeating average enemies: -1 Spear.

Added as a possible spell LIGHSPELL, for characters with low Wisdom value, when they deliver a magic scroll to the Wizard's Tower.

Added GLACIAL BLAST as a possible spell, for characters with medium Wisdom value, when they deliver a magic scroll to the Wizard's Tower.

Added the possibility that when drinking beer in taverns, if your character proves to be a real drinker, the tavern keeper will return your coin and give you another one.

Added a new option in the story 'Your first Adventure' to be able to complete it without having to fight (All stories can now be completed without having to fight).

Added the option to give Kraken Meat to Aslona's witch in the story 'Your First Adventure'.

Added sounds when using Levitation or LightSpell in the adventure 'Your first Adventure'.

Added new sound: Pickaxe.

Added new description of a future adventure.

New phrase for the Prophet of Doom in 'The Barbarian' story.

Added small procedural details for some locations in the game. For example, now the players where before they could see a rock in a specific location, if they plays the same adventure again they might find a flower, a small animal, some mushrooms...

CHANGES

Slightly increased difficulty 'Impossible Level', for players who want a real challenge or have powerful characters. +4 -> +5. (Feature inspired by the player Wolvie)

Changed the Wizards's initial spell from Invisibility to Levitation.

The class 'Priest' now also has access to the spell scrolls of the markets from the beginning.

Minimally increased the chances of finding armour during quests for combat characters (now slightly more likely).

Wizard Towers will now only give direct damage combat spells to characters with a low Wisdom rating, if they hand over a magic scroll.

The price of buying horses in the stables has increased to 5.

Selling a horse in the stable will give you 4 coins instead of 2.

Increased +0 Flail damage. 6 -> 7 . As well as the gold gained from selling it. 8 -> 10. (Legendary weapon)

Taking out guards with a bow or spear now grants more experience points.

Reduced the amount of experience points the player gets when using spells to put guardians to sleep.

Looting the corpse cart on the road leading to the city in the story 'The Barbarian' can now grant a +1 Sword instead of a +0 Sword.

Modified the text of the description of the next adventure to develop: 'The Lost City'.

The texts of the locals in the big inn in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars' were not quite to my liking, so I have changed them.

Some of the text of the Last Inn has been modified to match the lore of the game in general ('Your first adventure' story).

The Assassin character, despite starting the game as a neutral character, now starts with a +1 Evil Point and is closer to becoming evil through actions.

The name of the Crowburg's Priestess has changed from Evanore to Serena.

Changed the image of the Serpent Tower and the image of its entrance.

Changed the image of the +3 Mace.

Changed the Gold Necklace image.

BUGSFIXES