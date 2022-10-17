The Forge Update! - Astronium 1.3

Astronium 1.3 - The forge and event improvements.

Finally the forge update has taken place. The possibility of upgrading weapons and use them till the end of the game was something that i felt missing from the game, that's why the forge is such a cool addition. And also, i took this opportunity to fix all the things that i felt like it could improve, this includes enemy attacks, battles, encounters and bugs that were already in the game.

New features:

When navigating the options you can use the left and right keyboard keys, along as A and D to decrease or increase values in the options.

Now all settings are saved, this includes resolution settings and language.

Changes:

The Goblin knight that drops the helmet (quest item) chasespeed: 1 > 2

Goblin archer Spawnrate increased in the forest.

Large club damage hitbox increased. (The hitbox was very precise, and was very hard to hit very close

enemies.)

When talking for the first time with voryx, you are locked in place during the "flaming rage agains't

goblins" i saw a lot of people skipping the second part of the dialogue because they didn't knew there

was going to be a new one after this.

Projectile attacks from bosses now have more variety, the old ones were too easy of a challenge.

The Goblin Warrior summoned by the Goblin Shaman now has improved movespeed = 2.1 > 2.2.

Goblin King running attack now runs towards you, before it would go to your last location. The same

is true for the stomp attack from the Deepsea Ruler and the Ancient Warrior's flaming attack.

Bare handed goblins spawnrate increased in the Goblin zone biome.

Frostbite Skeleton hatchet retrieve speed = 1.5 > 2

The game has been balanced to work with the new weapon upgrade system

Added invincibility during weapon's specials and buff animations

Increased hitboxes for special attacks with area damage

The Blue Halberd Tryton's dash attack is now homing.

The third encounter in the snow forest biome has been reworked (the one with the scythe skeleton) it

was to easy with just him in the middle, so i implemented two more enemies in the battle, they have

the same moviment mechanics as late game enemies so, the battle is way more interesting now.