The Forge Update! - Astronium 1.3

Astronium 1.3 - The forge and event improvements.
Finally the forge update has taken place. The possibility of upgrading weapons and use them till the end of the game was something that i felt missing from the game, that's why the forge is such a cool addition. And also, i took this opportunity to fix all the things that i felt like it could improve, this includes enemy attacks, battles, encounters and bugs that were already in the game.
New features:
- Iron shards: the new form of currency, wich you can use to upgrade your weapons at the forge, they
are dropped by enemies, bosses and encounters.
- Forge: you can use the forge in the central hub to upgrade your weapons, it is unlocked after freeing
Voryx from his cage and talking with him near the spaceship.
-
Added a weapon level indicator in the weapon status interface.
-
Now all settings are saved, this includes resolution settings and language.
-
When navigating the options you can use the left and right keyboard keys, along as A and D to
decrease or increase values in the options.
-
Four new achievements!
Changes:
-
The Goblin knight that drops the helmet (quest item) chasespeed:
1> 2
-
Goblin archer Spawnrate increased in the forest.
-
Large club damage hitbox increased. (The hitbox was very precise, and was very hard to hit very close
enemies.)
-
When talking for the first time with voryx, you are locked in place during the "flaming rage agains't
goblins" i saw a lot of people skipping the second part of the dialogue because they didn't knew there
was going to be a new one after this.
-
Projectile attacks from bosses now have more variety, the old ones were too easy of a challenge.
-
The Goblin Warrior summoned by the Goblin Shaman now has improved movespeed =
2.1> 2.2.
-
Goblin King running attack now runs towards you, before it would go to your last location. The same
is true for the stomp attack from the Deepsea Ruler and the Ancient Warrior's flaming attack.
-
Bare handed goblins spawnrate increased in the Goblin zone biome.
-
Frostbite Skeleton hatchet retrieve speed =
1.5> 2
-
The game has been balanced to work with the new weapon upgrade system
-
Added invincibility during weapon's specials and buff animations
-
Increased hitboxes for special attacks with area damage
-
The Blue Halberd Tryton's dash attack is now homing.
-
The third encounter in the snow forest biome has been reworked (the one with the scythe skeleton) it
was to easy with just him in the middle, so i implemented two more enemies in the battle, they have
the same moviment mechanics as late game enemies so, the battle is way more interesting now.
-
After the Reaper battle, the mausoleum key location is better visualized, with the camera being
dragged for the location of the key after the fight.
FIxes:
-
When attempting a backstep after or at the start of a attack your character would dodge instead, this
is now fixed.
-
The goblin king sometimes would break and be still until defeated, i think that i fixed it? but i'm not
sure.
-
Deepsea Ruler being unable to take damage for some time after the first hit.
-
Fixed invencibility time after being hit not working during weapon's buff animations.
-
Fixed enemies receiving double damage some times.
-
you no longer can take damage during a cutscene.
-
Fixed dual weapons being unable to hit for the second time in the same animation.
-
The reaper's ranged attack is fixed. Now it returns faster and behaves more like a boomerang.
-
Fixed a problem where you would start the game in the previous biome even after saving in a new
one.
-
The redmage in the forest now talks to you after opening the walls.
-
Fixed event's and encounter's combat music being played at a high volume.
The end
Astronium has been in development for almost 2 years by now, this is going to be the last big update. Obviously i'll continue to fix bugs and eventual problems that can appear, but it's time to work in something new!
And that was it! Be sure to drop any feedback, bug reports or questions at
contactusatthecouncil@gmail.com
or on our twitter @CouncilCultists . Be well and until next time!
Changed files in this update