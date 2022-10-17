-changed follow flight camera to be further away and give a better view of the shot
fixed
-camera not swapping to opposite side when using forehand online
-rolling thunder not launching into singleplayer/local multiplayer
Perfect Round Disc Golf update for 17 October 2022
Update notes 10/17/22
