Perfect Round Disc Golf update for 17 October 2022

Update notes 10/17/22

Update notes 10/17/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-changed follow flight camera to be further away and give a better view of the shot
fixed
-camera not swapping to opposite side when using forehand online
-rolling thunder not launching into singleplayer/local multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Perfect Round Disc Golf Content Depot 1029571
  • Loading history…
Perfect Round Disc Golf Depot Linux Depot 1029573
  • Loading history…
