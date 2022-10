Share · View all patches · Build 9738377 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.8

Build ID: 9738377

Customizable keyboard controls (to support Azerty keyboards)

Use custom keyboard shortcuts if you don't like the default ones



There is a new 'Controls' menu



You can click on any key to re-assign your custom key



Just press your key within 5 seconds and it will be assigned



The new keys will display on screen when needed