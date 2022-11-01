First Look

Hi all!

Space strategy game Near Sol is coming to early access.

The main highlights in the game will be the socio-economic life on the planets and the ship designer.

Planets can have multiple provinces. Cities are located in the provinces. People live in cities. Typically, this is a small business.



For the appearance of other types of citizens, it is required to build factories or other buildings.



The name of the first city in the province is the same as the name of the province. It's like an agglomeration or small towns, you can't build factories here, but you can build roads or infrastructure, it's like an empty space between cities.

The second city is the provincial capital. Here it will be possible to build government buildings, as well as capital types of citizens and characters of the province will live there.

The remaining squares are convenient places for building cities or rich deposits. Here it will be possible to build factories, space shipyards, barracks, fortresses, scientific institutes and universities. I also think that investors will be able to build mines and large agricultural complexes there.

Building a city on the Moon or on Mars would cost a lot of capital, and would be sort of like Habitat in Stellaris. But people can organize small settlements themselves. And at the poles there will be some bonuses for living and building cities.



This icon indicates the level of the city.

The game has such cities as Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Trump City. This is due to the fact that I'm thinking of adding resources such as seaside vacations, eco-tourism and casinos. I also want to add Engineering (engineering calculations), construction, and building materials. And what kind of resources would you like in a space strategy?

When creating the game, I came across such an interesting fact that the Jupiter's largest moons is larger than Mercury and this is reflected in the game. On large moons, it will be possible to build 8 towns and on small ones 6.

The next build is expected on December 1st. I will add Economic Spheres (Common Market) and Nationalities as it is interesting to trace the migrations of the inhabitants. It will be possible to build not only factories but also other buildings.

Your opinion about goods, buildings and types of citizens in the game is very interesting.