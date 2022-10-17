 Skip to content

Final Recurrence update for 17 October 2022

Patch Notes v1.0

Patch Notes v1.0
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed a few bugs, optimized the game, added full Romanian language support and German notes & full UI.
We will be updating the game fully for French, German and Spanish in the next updates. We are sorry for the inconveniences made!

