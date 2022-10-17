Surface Control Update Now On Experimental Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone is have a great start to their week. I’m super excited to announce that the Surface Control update is now on the experimental branch. There is still some more development to be done, but it’s ready for your feedback and, of course, bug reports.

The Surface Control update makes a bunch of tweaks and changes to surface visuals and mechanics.

Check out the experimental branch if you would like to help provide feedback and bug reports on the latest content.

Surface Control Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?

