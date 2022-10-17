 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 17 October 2022

Surface Control Update Now On Experimental Branch

Last edited by Wendy

Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone is have a great start to their week. I’m super excited to announce that the Surface Control update is now on the experimental branch. There is still some more development to be done, but it’s ready for your feedback and, of course, bug reports.

The Surface Control update makes a bunch of tweaks and changes to surface visuals and mechanics.

Check out the experimental branch if you would like to help provide feedback and bug reports on the latest content.

Surface Control Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?

