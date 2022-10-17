Abominations - Major Development Update - Now Live!

A note from the developers:

The long-awaited arrival of a new Mejai is finally here with the FOREWARNED: Abominations major development update! In addition to the introduction of the 6th Mejai, this update is brimming with new content, including two new maps, a new tomb variation, updates to the afterlife mechanics, an increased ritual challenge, completely revamped phenomena, qualify of life fixes, and more. This update also focuses on making the starting experience smoother in all regards, allowing new players to become acquainted with the core gameplay more quickly while still enjoying the process of discovery.

As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback and suggestions in our official Discord. We hope you enjoy the update!

Discover the horror that is Ataimon the Abominable as the latest Mejai to haunt the ruins. Known to his enemies as "the Fleshwelder," Ataimon possesses unique strengths that make him a challenging - and terrifying - adversary to overcome. Utilize your research notes to learn how to exploit his weakness, but be warned - when desperate, Ataimon will reveal his true power...

Ataimon is now an option to select when entering all ruins' inner tomb

The PDA has been updated to include Ataimon's research notes as well as selection in the Evidence tab

10 new lore pages are available for collection which tell the story of how Ataimon came to be

New inner tomb notes are available specific to Ataimon's behavior

A new achievement is available when Ataimon is banished for the first time ---



Two new maps have been added to the game.

Thought to have been lost to time, the tomb hidden within the sun-scorched Dread Valley has emerged from the shadows and is ready for you to explore.

After significant excavation efforts, the entrance to a new ruin has been unearthed. Watch your step as you descend into Nekhbet Chasm.

A new procedurally generated tomb variation - Underground Palace - has been added. This new tomb style can be found within the Dread Valley and Nekhbet Chasm maps.

Over 30 new rooms , including several dangerous trap rooms

New tomb door style and lighting within the ruins

New variations of the existing ushabti puzzles fitting to the Underground Palace theme

New, thrilling ritual chamber with unique effects and challenges

New ambience and sound effects

New enemy type lurking throughout

New objectives unique to the ruins ---



Spectator Mode has been removed from the game. Instead, mummy players who have perished can return again to roam the halls after a short duration

A new experience will now present itself for players that die, transitioning them from death to the "afterlife room" where players choose their path. The afterlife room itself has also been redesigned and revamped with new graphics, sounds, and overall atmosphere changes

Death Recaps have been added to the game, informing players how they died with tips to avoid such a death in the future. Note that these are optional; by default, recaps will only appear once per cause of death, but this can be set to always show in Gameplay settings if desired ---



More enemies will now spawn during the banishment ritual, with both difficulty and the number of players in the expedition affecting the total number

Enemies will now attempt to disrupt the banishment ritual, striking the altar. As the altar takes damage, pieces of the canopic box will break off. Once the box is completely destroyed, the ritual will fail, dooming your soul to an eternity trapped in the Mejai's tomb... ---



Further excitement has been added to the evidence gathering phase of the investigation through the revamping of all phenomena, improving upon existing functionality as well as introducing brand new mechanics. These changes, while making things feel more fresh and thrilling, will also allow certain tools to feel more effective, rewarding, and fun to gather evidence with.

Destruction

The Mejai's spirit has grown more powerful and can now destroy more than just pots and vases. Players may now experience pillars, columns, statues, and other objects get destroyed when this phenomenon occurs

Disturbed Tombs

After a sarcophagus has been disturbed, scratch marks left by the spirit can be found in a random spot inside. However, these scratch marks are only visible through the Tablet tool and will expire after a duration. This will provide players an added opportunity to confirm whether or not a tomb was disturbed in case they missed experiencing it firsthand

This phenomenon has also received additional visual and audio enhancements when it occurs, including a chance that the spirit will emit an aura around a sarcophagus before interacting with it

Electronic Disturbance

This phenomenon now also affects the Radio tool, altering and distorting the audio

Flashlights and headlamps now rapidly fluctuate in intensity rather than turning on and off

New sound effects have been added to affected tools while this phenomenon takes place

Extinguished Flames

A visible gust of wind will often accompany this phenomenon when it occurs

Footsteps

New footstep sounds have been added for greater variety during this phenomenon

Magnetic Distortion

When this phenomenon occurs, the compass needle will now spin for a longer duration and the compass itself will rapidly shake

Metallic Signature/Radioactivity

Ancient Egyptians believed the soul comprised of several parts, one of which was referred to as Sekhem, or the life force of the soul in raw, spiritual-energy form. While roaming the ruins in its spiritual form, the Mejai will now occasionally exude a portion of this energy in the form of ectoplasm . This viscous substance can emit certain energy readings depending on the Mejai’s associated phenomena, such as radioactivity, metallic signature, or both. This energy will fade away after some time however, so be sure to keep an eye out and have the necessary tools ready before it disappears

. This viscous substance can emit certain energy readings depending on the Mejai’s associated phenomena, such as radioactivity, metallic signature, or both. This energy will fade away after some time however, so be sure to keep an eye out and have the necessary tools ready before it disappears Note that this is an additional means of gathering the radioactivity/metallic signature phenomena and it’s still possible to pick up readings in the air near the Mejai’s spirit as before

The chance that the Mejai’s spirit produces ectoplasm increases the closer the player is to the spirit. When playing in a group, the chance increases even further when the team is grouped close to one another

Buffed the radioactive sensitivity for levels 1-4 of the Geiger Counter tool

Radar Detection

Radar System

The Radar System leveling system has been reworked to no longer be map zoom-level based. Instead, further upgrades will now unlock icons that will display on the radar map to help players better map out the ruins. Icons for more room types will be added in future updates.

Level I: Displays the Mejai other threats (within a radar sensor), and the tomb entrance

Level II: Displays the inner tomb on its map once discovered

Level III: Displays treasuries and prison chambers on its map once discovered

Level IV: Displays the entrance to the tomb's lower level on its map once discovered. Red levers will now appear on the map as well once explorers are within range

Level V: Displays the blue escape lever on its map once explorers are within range

The Mejai will no longer appear as a red dot on the radar map display and will now instead appear as a red skull

Slightly increased the duration of time that the Mejai will appear on the radar system when detected by the radar sensor tool

A radar sensor is still required to detect movement of the Mejai and other threats, but all other icons will remain on the map display once discovered for the first time

Players now have the ability to change the color of their radar arrows that display on the Radar System Display, allowing for observers to more easily distinguish and guide players as they traverse the ruins.

Players also now have the ability to zoom in and out of the radar system map display

The Radar System will now display its current level via a new module added to the device itself

Fixed issues in which spiders, snakes, and crocodiles were not appearing on the radar system map when within the range of a Radar Sensor Radar Sensor

Players can now keep the Radar Sensor tool active while holding it to allow for exploration while a teammate observes the Radar System display from above. Observers can now properly warn of nearby threats as well as keep an eye out for the Mejai’s radar detection evidence. Note that this tool can still be placed on the ground as well

Added additional upgrade functionality to the Radar Sensor that increases the detection speed per level:

Level I: 0%+ bonus speed

Level II: 10%+ bonus speed

Level III: 20%+ bonus speed

Level IV: 30%+ bonus speed

Level V: 40%+ bonus speed

Updated the item shop’s descriptions of the Radar Sensor to indicate the specific radius increases and detection speed bonuses that come with each upgrade level

Fixed desync issues in which the activation of a Radar Sensor could fail to reflect for all players in some cases

Improved the sound quality of the radar sensor when it is active

Reanimation

Mummies will now have a more realistic reaction when being burned and will no longer disappear, but instead collapse into charred remains.

Tremors

Sand/debris now falls from the ceiling in addition to the existing effects that occur when a tremor is discovered using the seismometer

Lowered the cooldown for the tremor effects when the phenomenon occurs

Slightly reduced the calibration recurrence rate of the seismometer per level

Adjusted the verbiage on the screen of the seismometer for clarity

Vocal Response

Added 30+ new phrases/questions/commands the Transmitter tool will recognize as well as new responses the Mejai can vocally reply with

Slightly decreased the minimum spiritual rage required for the Mejai to respond

Slightly increased the base vocal response chance

Increased the maximum number of times a Mejai can vocally respond

Optimized the vocal response audio clips for better performance

The “INCOMING…” UI text on the Transmitter will now come immediately after the Mejai vocally responds rather than right before

The "LISTENING…" UI text on the Transmitter has been reworded to "ASK A QUESTION..." for clarity