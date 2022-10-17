v1.8.13 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi!

We have some fixes for EAC with regards to some disconnects we have had reported to us.

Please update the dedicated server & client to this latest build

2022-10-17 v1.8.13 B3884

Changes:

Removed AlienBug01Old from being allowed in NPC Spawners (should not be used any more; use AlienBug01V2 instead plz)

Added Raptor02 now being allowed in NPC Spawners

Reduced HP of Damaged Cyborgs (Assault and standard versions)

Fixes: