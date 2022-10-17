 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 17 October 2022

v1.8.13 Hotfix

Hi!
We have some fixes for EAC with regards to some disconnects we have had reported to us.
Please update the dedicated server & client to this latest build

2022-10-17 v1.8.13 B3884

Changes:

  • Removed AlienBug01Old from being allowed in NPC Spawners (should not be used any more; use AlienBug01V2 instead plz)
  • Added Raptor02 now being allowed in NPC Spawners
  • Reduced HP of Damaged Cyborgs (Assault and standard versions)

Fixes:

  • Fixes for new AntiCheat bugs
  • Texture alignments are being reset
  • Fixed issues with broken dialogues on several languages (IT, ES, RU); Please report further issues with a screenshot of the console (red error entries) in our forums. Thx!

