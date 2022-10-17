v1.8.13 Hotfix

Hi!
We have some fixes for EAC with regards to some disconnects we have had reported to us.
Please update the dedicated server & client to this latest build
2022-10-17 v1.8.13 B3884
Changes:
- Removed AlienBug01Old from being allowed in NPC Spawners (should not be used any more; use AlienBug01V2 instead plz)
- Added Raptor02 now being allowed in NPC Spawners
- Reduced HP of Damaged Cyborgs (Assault and standard versions)
Fixes:
- Fixes for new AntiCheat bugs
- Texture alignments are being reset
- Fixed issues with broken dialogues on several languages (IT, ES, RU); Please report further issues with a screenshot of the console (red error entries) in our forums. Thx!
Changed depots in internal branch