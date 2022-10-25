 Skip to content

Breach Wanderers update for 25 October 2022

Trials of the Breach Part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9738151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wanderers!

First off, I want to apologize for the delays. This year has been hectic to say the least and the game has been taking longer to finish than expected. I've adjusted the roadmap, hopefully I can manage to stay on schedule for the final sprint.

This new patch introduces Nayema, a character I'm very happy with! She's a ton of fun to play.

We also now have alternative skins for all characters! Combined with the color chooser, it should really allow you to customize your heroes the way you see fit.

Other new things of note: Achievements, cross-platform cloud saving, Idol of Emptiness.

There has also been a lot of changes to cards, buffs, debuffs and items. We have 60 (!) new items in the game, and many existing ones were changed for the better.

I hope you enjoy this patch! I'll be focusing on the part 2 now, which also has a lot of things I'm very eager to share with everyone!

