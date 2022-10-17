Update 1.36: Quick orders + Breach and clear

Dear operators,
Update 1.36 is online. A highly requested feature is available now: Quick orders. Similar to battle plan but designed to use quickly orders in real-time!
Furthermore, "Breach and Clear" system is added. Give an order in one click for a whole squad and let your team clear a room.
Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: Quick orders (default: J)
- Add: New order -> Clear
- Add: New order -> Flashbang / Clear
- Add: New order -> Frag / Clear
- Add: New interaction -> Door -> Clear
- Add: New interaction -> Door -> Clear (Flashbang)**
- Add: New inputs -> Quick orders -> "Selection" (default: F1 to F12)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> "Select All" (default: Q)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change subordinate order (default: 1)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change order (default: 2)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change combined orders (default: 3)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change stance (default: 4)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change weapon position (default: 5)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change speed (default: 6)
- Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change ROE (default: 7)
**- Add: New XP required for each rank
- Add: Tutorial - Quick orders**
- Improve: Some orders by subordinate disables follow squad leader
- Improve: AI enemy can use focus position to chase an close enemy
- Improve: AI operator moves faster after throw a grenade
- Improve: AI animation of throw grenade
- Improve: AI enemy uses slide to reach a cover
- Improve: Chance to be spotted at insertion with "Unforeseen events" is reduced in terms of daytime and weather
- Fix: Some errors of spawn actors (characters, tasks) in terms of map
- Fix: Some AI errors after a subordinate is teleported
- Fix: Some AI errors when use grenade or explosive
- Fix: Some errors when AI doesn't find its path
- Fix: Some errors of teleportation dog
- Fix: Spawn option (indoor/outdoor) might not work correctly on some maps
- Fix: Some errors of collision with custom maps
- Fix: Some errors of collision on "Al-Jan province"
- Fix: Hurt squad leader break squad structure
- Fix: First subordinate doesn't take command of squad if squad leader is hurt
- Fix: Use scope with third-person view might not work correctly
- Fix: Select an operator in battle plan might not update some data correctly
- Fix: Cameras option were available on "Central hospital"
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors on "Elegance Airport"
- Fix: Some spawns errors on "University"
- Fix: Some spawns errors of ally soldiers of "War" mode
- Fix: Doors might not rotate on Arctic base
- Fix: Doors might not rotate on Burnwood mansion
- Fix: Multiple optimization errors of "War" mode
- Fix: Doors and windows near player might not be unlocked at the beginning of the mission with "Prisoner of war" and "Siege"
- Fix: Defuse bomb could not work correctly if spawned by random mission
RENDERING:
**- Improve: Up to 2K for each weapons and attachments
- Improve: Up to 2K for multiple textures on "Al-Jan province"
- Improve: Some bullet impacts VFX
- Improve: Rendering of FP camera with some interactions
- Improve: Rendering of FP camera when character is rolling**
- Improve: Injuries effects in HUD
- Improve: Sprint animation with rifle (first-person view)
- Improve: Aiming animation with leaning firearm (first and first-person view)
- Improve: Aiming animation with NVG (first and first-person view)
- Improve: Throwing animation of AI
- Improve: Zoom rendering of sniper scope
- Improve: NVG mounting always visible on helmet even without NVG
- Improve: Smoothing animation during change of weapon holding
- Improve: Location of third-person camera during aiming
- Improve: Some UI rendering
- Improve: Multiple textures rendering of attachments
- Improve: Multiple texts (english/french)
- Fix: Speed animation of ADS run with handgun
- Fix: Operator pick up his weapon too early after auto-heal
- Fix: Operators selected in cinematic insertion might not be correct
- Fix: Left thumb rotation with handgun (first-person view)
- Fix: Leaning firearm could affect view of player (first-person view)
- Fix: Some missing keyboard icons for Azerty
- Fix: Screen tasks could be visible during fade in of insertion
- Fix: Multiple UI display errors
- Fix: Wrong warning message when none operator selected in mission menu
- Fix: Undesirable ice effects on water
