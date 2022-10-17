Update 1.36: Quick orders + Breach and clear

Share · View all patches · Build 9738125 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear operators,

Update 1.36 is online. A highly requested feature is available now: Quick orders. Similar to battle plan but designed to use quickly orders in real-time!

Furthermore, "Breach and Clear" system is added. Give an order in one click for a whole squad and let your team clear a room.









Obviously, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

GAMEPLAY:

**- Add: Quick orders (default: J)

Add: New order -> Clear

Add: New order -> Flashbang / Clear

Add: New order -> Frag / Clear

Add: New interaction -> Door -> Clear

Add: New interaction -> Door -> Clear (Flashbang)**

Add: New inputs -> Quick orders -> "Selection" (default: F1 to F12)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> "Select All" (default: Q)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change subordinate order (default: 1)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change order (default: 2)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change combined orders (default: 3)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change stance (default: 4)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change weapon position (default: 5)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change speed (default: 6)

Add: New input -> Quick orders -> Change ROE (default: 7)

**- Add: New XP required for each rank

Improve: Some orders by subordinate disables follow squad leader

Improve: AI enemy can use focus position to chase an close enemy

Improve: AI operator moves faster after throw a grenade

Improve: AI animation of throw grenade

Improve: AI enemy uses slide to reach a cover

Improve: Chance to be spotted at insertion with "Unforeseen events" is reduced in terms of daytime and weather

Fix: Some errors of spawn actors (characters, tasks) in terms of map

Fix: Some AI errors after a subordinate is teleported

Fix: Some AI errors when use grenade or explosive

Fix: Some errors when AI doesn't find its path

Fix: Some errors of teleportation dog

Fix: Spawn option (indoor/outdoor) might not work correctly on some maps

Fix: Some errors of collision with custom maps

Fix: Some errors of collision on "Al-Jan province"

Fix: Hurt squad leader break squad structure

Fix: First subordinate doesn't take command of squad if squad leader is hurt

Fix: Use scope with third-person view might not work correctly

Fix: Select an operator in battle plan might not update some data correctly

Fix: Cameras option were available on "Central hospital"

Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors on "Elegance Airport"

Fix: Some spawns errors on "University"

Fix: Some spawns errors of ally soldiers of "War" mode

Fix: Doors might not rotate on Arctic base

Fix: Doors might not rotate on Burnwood mansion

Fix: Multiple optimization errors of "War" mode

Fix: Doors and windows near player might not be unlocked at the beginning of the mission with "Prisoner of war" and "Siege"

Fix: Defuse bomb could not work correctly if spawned by random mission

RENDERING:

**- Improve: Up to 2K for each weapons and attachments