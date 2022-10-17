CULTIC: Chapter One - Potential Save File Fix

Hello all!

A new experimental build of CULTIC has dropped on the beta branch, which -should- address the issue users were having with busted save files, where items just wouldn't spawn into the map properly.

Basically, the issue boiled down to a number parsing issue. Some systems use commas instead of decimals to represent float values, so the positions of items and enemies in save files was being loaded in incorrectly, resulting in wildly incorrect position and rotation values.

This was a major oversight on my part, and explains why it was impossible to replicate on my system.

Regardless, it should be fixed in this build.

IMPORTANT:

If you have a Map Start save file for the affected session, you may be able to load this map and play normally. HOWEVER - unfortunately, due to the nature of this issue, if you have created a quicksave or manual save in the map, that save file is most likely still going to have items missing. Items that fall egregiously outside of map bounds are destroyed, so if you have loaded a save (which would break item positions), and then saved again (after the items had gone out of bounds and been destroyed), that save file would still reflect the items having been destroyed.

I will be working some more bug fixes into this patch and releasing on the main branch later today, after I've had a chance to test more thoroughly.