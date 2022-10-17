Patch v0.4.9: Audio/Video Latency calibration and File Selection improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9738092 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This update adds support for Audio and Video latency compensation, and features multiple improvements to the File Selection menu.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Gameplay Changes

Added Audio and Video latency compensation settings (useful for players using unconventional hardware like Bluetooth headsets, HDTVs or delayed input methods)

Added more diversity to Walking-mode's bubble color patterns

The hitbox for a "Too Early" error is now bigger (this does not impact the size of the hitbox for a successful input)

Lowered the blur amount in the Pause Menu

Slightly changed the Green obstacle color to be greener

Interface Changes

Split the "General" settings panel into two separate panels: "Interface" and "Gameplay"

Added a "Default Folder" option to choose the default folder when you first enter File Selection

Added a "Refresh Files" functionality to the File Selection menu (F5 on keyboard and Select on gamepad)

For quick access to custom folders, files marked as favorite now also add their parent folder to a new "Favorite Folders" list (in the "Favorites" section)

Added a "Show file extensions" option

Added a "Hide Music Streaming warning" option

The Folders panel in the File Section menu is now slightly larger

Bug Fixes

Fixed mouse scrolling speed in the File Selection lists to be much larger

Fixed a bug with input position lines not scaling with the new size of ground indicators

Fixed an uncommon bug with two very close obstacles that would both fail with a "Too Early" error if you pressed too late on the first obstacle

Fixed an uncommon case with two close obstacles not registering input errors made over the hitbox of the first obstacle

Fixed a bug where the FPS counter would oscillate between 74 and 76 when the game was running at 75Hz

Fixed iTunes XML playlist loading not working if a playlist was empty

Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.