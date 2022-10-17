Patch v0.4.9: Audio/Video Latency calibration and File Selection improvements

This update adds support for Audio and Video latency compensation, and features multiple improvements to the File Selection menu.
Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!
Gameplay Changes
- Added Audio and Video latency compensation settings (useful for players using unconventional hardware like Bluetooth headsets, HDTVs or delayed input methods)
- Added more diversity to Walking-mode's bubble color patterns
- The hitbox for a "Too Early" error is now bigger (this does not impact the size of the hitbox for a successful input)
- Lowered the blur amount in the Pause Menu
- Slightly changed the Green obstacle color to be greener
Interface Changes
- Split the "General" settings panel into two separate panels: "Interface" and "Gameplay"
- Added a "Default Folder" option to choose the default folder when you first enter File Selection
- Added a "Refresh Files" functionality to the File Selection menu (F5 on keyboard and Select on gamepad)
- For quick access to custom folders, files marked as favorite now also add their parent folder to a new "Favorite Folders" list (in the "Favorites" section)
- Added a "Show file extensions" option
- Added a "Hide Music Streaming warning" option
- The Folders panel in the File Section menu is now slightly larger
Bug Fixes
- Fixed mouse scrolling speed in the File Selection lists to be much larger
- Fixed a bug with input position lines not scaling with the new size of ground indicators
- Fixed an uncommon bug with two very close obstacles that would both fail with a "Too Early" error if you pressed too late on the first obstacle
- Fixed an uncommon case with two close obstacles not registering input errors made over the hitbox of the first obstacle
- Fixed a bug where the FPS counter would oscillate between 74 and 76 when the game was running at 75Hz
- Fixed iTunes XML playlist loading not working if a playlist was empty
Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.
