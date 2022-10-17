FCS Update 2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9737996 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 15:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few useful updates to the FCS plus one very minor change to the main game that might make a few sticklers happy.

FCS update currently found in experimental branch until next update.

Changelog

Added find and replace button to toolbar Replacing with a blank string results in a confirmation popup Escape or cancel button closes this Searching for items in translation mode only checks wordswaps and dialogue lines Window now has results section Can open items from here Field of found item also displayed

Added read only mode Active file is locked so other programs can't write to it Added a warning if you open a file that is already open elsewhere Error resolution actions disabled in read only mode

Added support for custom background images / custom colours

Added settings window, no more text file editing for application settings

Added sorting on reference list columns

Added sorting to notes window

Added ability to add multiple notes at once

Added wordswap preview button to dialogue editor

Added [...] button to conversation window

Added [...] buttons to dialogue package form window

Added Delete Item to [...] commands

Added ability to disable dialogue branches in translation mode

Added display for notes in dialogue root node in translation mode

Added diff mode for use with subversion

Added key shortcut to add reference (Insert or +)

Added logging with options in settings file

Added support for custom autosave interval

Added filter timing display in navigation window title

Added ability to allow merging a mod to clear MISSING state

Improved custom columns with recursive field support E.g 'residents.building'

Improved searching Basic StringID search uses StartsWith to avoid partial matches with other items Items added or removed from filtered list if they no longer match filter

Improved performance of translation mode dialogue tree view greatly

Improved change list Reverting items in here now updates their state properly Interjection and fail nodes labelled as such Doesn't refresh on activation if no changes

Improved set field window Now has open file button for path fields

Improved Errors window Take Ownership error fix now tells you which mod you need to fix in if it fails Dialogue errors now ignored for items deleted by a later mod Added Copy ID action Also available in merge window

Improved translation mode Exported .po files now flag entries as needing work if original source text has changed or user has flagged them as needing work Update lines box can now be closed with the escape key

Layout data now saved to appdata

Opening an item now restores minimised windows

Blocked changing stringID if any properties are locked

Browsing for files now default directory set to assets folder

Cannot flag new items to be discarded in merge window

ItemFilter assumes default value for MISSING fields

Changed how discarded changes work when merging mods Now saves a message to the header to explicitly discard changes rather than relying on the save counters which could have false positives



Bug fixes