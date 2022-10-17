FCS Update 2.13

A few useful updates to the FCS plus one very minor change to the main game that might make a few sticklers happy.
FCS update currently found in experimental branch until next update.
Changelog
-
Added find and replace button to toolbar
-
Replacing with a blank string results in a confirmation popup
-
Escape or cancel button closes this
-
Searching for items in translation mode only checks wordswaps and dialogue lines
-
Window now has results section
-
Can open items from here
-
Field of found item also displayed
-
-
-
Added read only mode
-
Active file is locked so other programs can't write to it
-
Added a warning if you open a file that is already open elsewhere
-
Error resolution actions disabled in read only mode
-
-
Added support for custom background images / custom colours
-
Added settings window, no more text file editing for application settings
-
Added sorting on reference list columns
-
Added sorting to notes window
-
Added ability to add multiple notes at once
-
Added wordswap preview button to dialogue editor
-
Added [...] button to conversation window
-
Added [...] buttons to dialogue package form window
-
Added Delete Item to [...] commands
-
Added ability to disable dialogue branches in translation mode
-
Added display for notes in dialogue root node in translation mode
-
Added diff mode for use with subversion
-
Added key shortcut to add reference (Insert or +)
-
Added logging with options in settings file
-
Added support for custom autosave interval
-
Added filter timing display in navigation window title
-
Added ability to allow merging a mod to clear MISSING state
-
Improved custom columns with recursive field support
- E.g 'residents.building'
-
Improved searching
-
Basic StringID search uses StartsWith to avoid partial matches with other items
-
Items added or removed from filtered list if they no longer match filter
-
-
Improved performance of translation mode dialogue tree view greatly
-
Improved change list
-
Reverting items in here now updates their state properly
-
Interjection and fail nodes labelled as such
-
Doesn't refresh on activation if no changes
-
-
Improved set field window
- Now has open file button for path fields
-
Improved Errors window
-
Take Ownership error fix now tells you which mod you need to fix in if it fails
-
Dialogue errors now ignored for items deleted by a later mod
-
Added Copy ID action
- Also available in merge window
-
-
Improved translation mode
-
Exported .po files now flag entries as needing work if original source text has changed or user has flagged them as needing work
-
Update lines box can now be closed with the escape key
-
-
Layout data now saved to appdata
-
Opening an item now restores minimised windows
-
Blocked changing stringID if any properties are locked
-
Browsing for files now default directory set to assets folder
-
Cannot flag new items to be discarded in merge window
-
ItemFilter assumes default value for MISSING fields
-
Changed how discarded changes work when merging mods
- Now saves a message to the header to explicitly discard changes rather than relying on the save counters which could have false positives
Bug fixes
-
Loads of minor things not mentioned in this list
-
Fixed Close all windows button closing translation navigation window
-
Fixed SetField not updating reference values on references with no target
-
Fixed error message if saving failed
-
Fixed loading locked removed references messing up item state
-
Fixed merge button not being enabled sometimes
-
Fixed merge window check all action missing some items
-
Fixed merging mods not merging item rename changes
-
Fixed properties being set on wrong dialogue line if you right click
-
Fixed reference state marking LOCKED items as OWNED
-
Fixed stack overflow when reverting dialogues containing loops
-
Fixed states of modified instance data if nothing changed
-
Fixed translation item list not being refreshed after loading
-
Fixed Close All button sometimes being hidden in the overflow list if window is too small
-
Fixed LOCKED|REMOVED items appearing in change list
Changed depots in experimental branch