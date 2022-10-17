 Skip to content

Kenshi update for 17 October 2022

FCS Update 2.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few useful updates to the FCS plus one very minor change to the main game that might make a few sticklers happy.

FCS update currently found in experimental branch until next update.

Changelog

  • Added find and replace button to toolbar

    • Replacing with a blank string results in a confirmation popup

    • Escape or cancel button closes this

    • Searching for items in translation mode only checks wordswaps and dialogue lines

    • Window now has results section

      • Can open items from here

      • Field of found item also displayed

  • Added read only mode

    • Active file is locked so other programs can't write to it

    • Added a warning if you open a file that is already open elsewhere

    • Error resolution actions disabled in read only mode

  • Added support for custom background images / custom colours

  • Added settings window, no more text file editing for application settings

  • Added sorting on reference list columns

  • Added sorting to notes window

  • Added ability to add multiple notes at once

  • Added wordswap preview button to dialogue editor

  • Added [...] button to conversation window 

  • Added [...] buttons to dialogue package form window

  • Added Delete Item to [...] commands

  • Added ability to disable dialogue branches in translation mode

  • Added display for notes in dialogue root node in translation mode

  • Added diff mode for use with subversion

  • Added key shortcut to add reference (Insert or +)

  • Added logging with options in settings file

  • Added support for custom autosave interval

  • Added filter timing display in navigation window title

  • Added ability to allow merging a mod to clear MISSING state

  • Improved custom columns with recursive field support

    • E.g 'residents.building'

  • Improved searching

    • Basic StringID search uses StartsWith to avoid partial matches with other items

    • Items added or removed from filtered list if they no longer match filter

  • Improved performance of translation mode dialogue tree view greatly

  • Improved change list

    • Reverting items in here now updates their state properly

    • Interjection and fail nodes labelled as such

    • Doesn't refresh on activation if no changes

  • Improved set field window

    • Now has open file button for path fields

  • Improved Errors window

    • Take Ownership error fix now tells you which mod you need to fix in if it fails

    • Dialogue errors now ignored for items deleted by a later mod

    • Added Copy ID action

      • Also available in merge window

  • Improved translation mode

    • Exported .po files now flag entries as needing work if original source text has changed or user has flagged them as needing work

    • Update lines box can now be closed with the escape key

  • Layout data now saved to appdata

  • Opening an item now restores minimised windows

  • Blocked changing stringID if any properties are locked

  • Browsing for files now default directory set to assets folder

  • Cannot flag new items to be discarded in merge window

  • ItemFilter assumes default value for MISSING fields

  • Changed how discarded changes work when merging mods 

    • Now saves a message to the header to explicitly discard changes rather than relying on the save counters which could have false positives

Bug fixes

  • Loads of minor things not mentioned in this list

  • Fixed Close all windows button closing translation navigation window

  • Fixed SetField not updating reference values on references with no target

  • Fixed error message if saving failed

  • Fixed loading locked removed references messing up item state

  • Fixed merge button not being enabled sometimes

  • Fixed merge window check all action missing some items

  • Fixed merging mods not merging item rename changes

  • Fixed properties being set on wrong dialogue line if you right click

  • Fixed reference state marking LOCKED items as OWNED

  • Fixed stack overflow when reverting dialogues containing loops

  • Fixed states of modified instance data if nothing changed

  • Fixed translation item list not being refreshed after loading

  • Fixed Close All button sometimes being hidden in the overflow list if window is too small

  • Fixed LOCKED|REMOVED items appearing in change list

Changed depots in experimental branch

