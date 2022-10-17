Patch 1.4.2b

Bug fixes

Very large cities were running at low FPS. Fixed an issue with the pathfinding methods of service and emergency vehicles and decreased their spawning rate.

Floating building: When a public housing was abandoned (happens if the low class demand is negative) the building position was not being saved correctly and could be seen floating in the center of the map. This does not fix the buildings that were already floating before the update, for that you need to manually bulldoze the area they were occupying.

Day time mode is now saved.

Some tutorial steps had no text [reported by yipei]

Improved cities name readability in the Nation view [requested by Elia1799]

Stadium and Pool could not be unlocked if most of the middle class was living in arcologies [reported by yipei]

Increased max zoom out distance, decreased fog density. [requested by Romulo]

Various changes to the textures of windows. Improved reflections.

Solar farms were lighting up like windows at night.

What's next

Another update is on my roadmap and should come out within 3 to 4 weeks. Larger schools, larger hospitals and retail level 6 are on the menu.