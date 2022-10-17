New
-now you can collect hp until 5 and bring them in the next level
(also if you have 1 hp when you finish the level the next level you
will keep 1 hp)
-added 2 new enemy
-added a new platform
-changed some graphics like water and money
-changed a song in the character selection
-now on the more vertical levels you spawn always on the left
-added 2 new achievement
fix
-fixed platform bugs
-fixed, if you used your ability on the finish line the keyboard used to just stop responding but now is fixed
