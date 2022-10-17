New

-now you can collect hp until 5 and bring them in the next level

(also if you have 1 hp when you finish the level the next level you

will keep 1 hp)

-added 2 new enemy

-added a new platform

-changed some graphics like water and money

-changed a song in the character selection

-now on the more vertical levels you spawn always on the left

-added 2 new achievement

fix

-fixed platform bugs

-fixed, if you used your ability on the finish line the keyboard used to just stop responding but now is fixed