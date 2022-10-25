C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E.S. have invaded B.I.O.T.A.!

Hey everyone,

B.I.O.T.A. took inspiration from many cult classic sci-fi and horror movies from the 1980s. It’s only natural that they also influence our first Halloween special in-game event!

There are two major franchises revolving around little mischievous creatures enjoying human-flavored treats (small bros preferred Critters but no judgment here). These furry and blood-thirsty monsters have invaded B.I.O.T.A. this Halloween. The best way to deal with them? Blast them into chunky, meaty pieces!

While the C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E.S. Halloween special event is active, you’ll find these new enemies scattered throughout the game, regardless if you start a new playthrough or return to an old save.

What might make the job easier is a new playable character - a bounty hunter named No Face. He brings his poker-no-face, a huge cannon, and a special remote controller that detonates chain explosions in random places on the screen.

Jump into the game during Steam’s Scream Fest and enjoy!

If you like the game, then be sure to leave a review and wishlist our upcoming bullet hell roguelite B.I.O.T.A. Swarm!

