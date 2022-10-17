Pixelmancer Update 0.44 - New Save & Load System

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.44!

Completely re-designed the save & load system from scratch for better

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I had to re-design the save & load system due to issues with the previous one, the previous saving system would keep old codes that were changed or removed and cause issues with new updates. The new save & load system works better and much faster and has much lower file size which improves Steam Cloud's upload speed and also cause less issues with sync

IMPORTANT PLEASE READ - The first time you launch the new update, you will be on a white screen for about 5 seconds, this is normal as it's converting the old save to the new save. On your second game launch the game will launch faster as it'll be on the new save system. I've tested the new save system many times with every condition I could think of and its working, but I apologise in advance if you lost your game save. Please let me know if you notice something isn't saving - thank you