My Singing Monsters 3.7.2

As if the tenth ever Spooktacle wasn't cause enough for celebration... it's time to launch the FIRST EVER BEAT HEREAFTER!

As many of our astute players predicted, this brand new Seasonal Event is launching on BONE ISLAND, where the native Natural, Fire and Magical Monsters are overjoyed to welcome CLAVAVERA for the very first time! But that's not all - Clavavera is sporting an updated look, alongside a completely redecorated island! We worked closely with a third party during the development of this celebration to ensure that My Singing Monsters continues to be a place where every player feels respected, represented and included. Visit the Big Blue Bubble website to learn more about the process of bringing our Day of the Dead-inspired event to life!

IN THIS UPDATE: