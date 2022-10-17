Small Updates and Mobile Anouncement

Hello!

Today I bring a small, quality of life update and news about the porting of Tilefinder to mobile.

Mobile Porting

I am finishing setting up the Google Play App and will release it to Early Access as soon as possible!

I have thought about the pricing and monetization of it for quite a while and I have reached a conclusion: Tilefinder will be free* with ads for Android.

The Android version will be called Tilefinder: Roguelike RPG and will be a slightly lighter version of the PC one. The PC release of Tilefinder will always have priority over the mobile one. The PC version will also have PC-only exclusive features and will receive updates faster and more frequently.

Patch Notes

Finishing the tutorial no longer redirects you to the menu. It immediately starts a new run (people thought the tutorial was the whole game...)

Item rarity glows should now be more visible

Fixed some UI issues

Fixed some typos

Do let me know what you think about the mobile release and, as always, hit me up as soon as possible if you encounter any issues with this update since I modified some of the client infrastructure to accommodate future mobile features.

Cheers!

Dave