Updated version 0.19

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug that caused too many natural disasters.

● Fixed a bug where the execution interface would sometimes incorrectly display Treasury reduction per turn.

● Fixed a bug where there was no deduction when building imperial palace orders.

Fixed a bug where a palace building could not be built again after being unbuilt.

● Fixed a bug in the small window where the previous year's income and expenditure values were incorrectly calculated.

● Fixed a bug where the value of the sound option [encourage development, half return] was not implemented.

● Fixed a bug that caused an error in internal library revenue statistics.

● and some other details.

Optimization:

● Errata and optimization of 29 prefectural names.

● Fine tuning of the algorithm and display of the literacy rate, ranging from 0% to 50%.

● Agricultural development from a weak increase in land annexation to a weak decrease in land annexation value.

● Reduced the frequency of timber and optimized the algorithm for producing timber in the territory.

● and some other details.

Add:

● Added the "Discard" option when viewing items in Zichen Hall.

● Added the option to shrink the palace map.

● World map added the option to change the color of the barrier boundary.

● Initial set allocation points interface to increase [reset],[random],[balance] shortcut options.