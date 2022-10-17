Updated version 0.19

Fixed:
● Fixed a bug that caused too many natural disasters.
● Fixed a bug where the execution interface would sometimes incorrectly display Treasury reduction per turn.
● Fixed a bug where there was no deduction when building imperial palace orders.
- Fixed a bug where a palace building could not be built again after being unbuilt.
● Fixed a bug in the small window where the previous year's income and expenditure values were incorrectly calculated.
● Fixed a bug where the value of the sound option [encourage development, half return] was not implemented.
● Fixed a bug that caused an error in internal library revenue statistics.
● and some other details.
Optimization:
● Errata and optimization of 29 prefectural names.
● Fine tuning of the algorithm and display of the literacy rate, ranging from 0% to 50%.
● Agricultural development from a weak increase in land annexation to a weak decrease in land annexation value.
● Reduced the frequency of timber and optimized the algorithm for producing timber in the territory.
● and some other details.
Add:
● Added the "Discard" option when viewing items in Zichen Hall.
● Added the option to shrink the palace map.
● World map added the option to change the color of the barrier boundary.
● Initial set allocation points interface to increase [reset],[random],[balance] shortcut options.
Changed files in this update