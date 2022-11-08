A Little to the Left is NOOTUW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all, join us as today we celebrate the release of A Little to the Left. Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game, inspired by objects from the developer’s own home. Which way should the clock hands point? How should I arrange the eggs? Who put so many stickers on this fruit?!?.

With surprises around every corner, A Little to the Left is the delightful puzzle game where you sort, stack, and organise things into just the right spot. Just watch out for Rookie the mischievous cat who tends to make a mess of things!

Game Features:

Over 75+ unique logical puzzles

Quick-to-solve puzzles make for satisfying gameplay

Intuitive drag and drop controls

Not feeling a puzzle? It’s OK; just Let It Be and move on to the next

A puzzle unique to you delivered each day with The Daily Tidy Delivery

Multiple solutions

Charming illustration

Atmospheric sound design

A mischievous (but very cute) cat

Funny and playful, great for all ages!

A Little to the Left is out now on PC & Mac platforms.