Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.21.1

New Skin:
- Roman GSO Skin
Quality of Life Improvements:
- The Damage and Damageable types for each block have been added to their Block Descriptions.
- Scenery objects (Trees, Rocks etc...) have received a damageable type update on their info panel.
- You can now Quick Select the block your cursor is currently pointed at (if available in your inventory) using the middle mouse button.
Design Tweaks:
The following Blocks have had their names changed:
[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Old Name[/th]
[th]New Name[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Laser[/td]
[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Plasma Flamethrower[/td]
[td]Better Future Flamethrower[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future FS Laser[/td]
[td]Better Future FS Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]
[td]Reticule Research Talon Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused blocks to sometimes disappear from the Inventory UI.
- Fixed an issue where the Reticule Research Precision Laser would intermittently visibly stop-start when next to a resource.
- Fixed an issue where tire tracks would sometimes leave behind a polygon (square).
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for our Japanese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- yukke
Changed depots in testing branch