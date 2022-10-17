Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.21.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9737601 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 14:46:03 UTC by Wendy

New Skin:

Roman GSO Skin

Quality of Life Improvements:

The Damage and Damageable types for each block have been added to their Block Descriptions.

Scenery objects (Trees, Rocks etc...) have received a damageable type update on their info panel.

You can now Quick Select the block your cursor is currently pointed at (if available in your inventory) using the middle mouse button.

Design Tweaks:

The following Blocks have had their names changed:

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[th]Old Name[/th]

[th]New Name[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Laser[/td]

[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Plasma Laser[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Better Future Plasma Flamethrower[/td]

[td]Better Future Flamethrower[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Better Future FS Laser[/td]

[td]Better Future FS Plasma Laser[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]

[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Plasma Laser[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]

[td]Reticule Research Talon Plasma Laser[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused blocks to sometimes disappear from the Inventory UI.

Fixed an issue where the Reticule Research Precision Laser would intermittently visibly stop-start when next to a resource.

Fixed an issue where tire tracks would sometimes leave behind a polygon (square).

Translations have been updated for our Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: