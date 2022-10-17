 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 17 October 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.21.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Skin:
  • Roman GSO Skin
Quality of Life Improvements:
  • The Damage and Damageable types for each block have been added to their Block Descriptions.
  • Scenery objects (Trees, Rocks etc...) have received a damageable type update on their info panel.
  • You can now Quick Select the block your cursor is currently pointed at (if available in your inventory) using the middle mouse button.
Design Tweaks:

The following Blocks have had their names changed:

[table equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th]Old Name[/th]
[th]New Name[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Laser[/td]
[td]Hawkeye Cyclops Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Plasma Flamethrower[/td]
[td]Better Future Flamethrower[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future FS Laser[/td]
[td]Better Future FS Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Better Future Cyber Disc Laser[/td]
[td]Reticule Research Talon Plasma Laser[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue that caused blocks to sometimes disappear from the Inventory UI.
  • Fixed an issue where the Reticule Research Precision Laser would intermittently visibly stop-start when next to a resource.
  • Fixed an issue where tire tracks would sometimes leave behind a polygon (square).
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for our Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • yukke

