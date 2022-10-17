Update, Version 20221017



English

##########Content############

[Site Demeter]Expanded the research sector. Added a new room.

[Site Demeter]Added the document of anomaly UPEI0633 (The Curse Stones) in this room.

[Site Demeter]Added some free curse stones in a nearby chest.

[Halloween]Added a new character for the upcoming Halloween.

##########DEBUG#############

Fixed a typo in the English file of anomaly UPEI0728. (The Elf King's Bow)

简体中文

##########Content############

【德米特站点】扩展了研究层。加入了一间新的房间。

【德米特站点】在这间房间加入了异常物品UPEI0633（诅咒石）的基金会文档。

【德米特站点】在上述文档旁边的一个箱子里加入了一些诅咒石。

【万圣节】为即将到来的万圣节加入了一个新的角色。

##########DEBUG#############

修复了异常物品UPEI0728 (精灵王之弓)的英文文档中的一处拼写错误。