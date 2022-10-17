Playtesters Called to Arms! 

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Help us, dwellers!

Since the launch of Deepest Chamber in Early Access, we've been listening to the community's feedback and have a hefty (more like enormous) update coming that's gonna change everything you thought you knew about the game.

We find ourselves in dire need of passionate playtesters to help us scour the depths and provide some much needed feedback ahead of our big day.



What's in it?

Deepest Chamber has undergone some pretty significant changes:

dedicated class cards and abilities

implementing a 3-hero party system with swappable champions

new map system and introduction of events

cards overhaul and introduction of new card boosting mechanic

introduction of crafting and equipment

new trinkets, new enemies, new bosses, new everything!

We feel like the best way to gauge this new experience is by giving a select few direct access to try out the game via the Steam Playtest platform. If our proposal piques your interest, here’s all that you need to know in order to register:

Go RIGHT NOW on our Steam page and sign up for the Playtest by pressing the dedicated button



on our and sign up for the Playtest by pressing the dedicated button We'll be letting people in between October 21st - October 24th to the playtest so they can check out the new changes

We'd really like your feedback, so make sure to get on our Discord server

This Playtest will only be available in English

See you in the depths! ☠️