Patch 1.0.4

This update introduces some important bugfixes which includes:

Pause menu fix

Game progression fix

Sounds improvements

Appearing for a number of new users "pause bug" was preventing quitting the game easily, while progression inconsistency was opening the whole action tree from the start making the game a bit shorter than it should be.

Your feedback is valuable, don't hesitate to open a discussion if you see a way for improvement.

More updates (real ones, not just fixes) are on the way, stay tuned.

P.S. For those asking, more girls are already in development.