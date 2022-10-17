 Skip to content

Casting Couch Simulator update for 17 October 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9737466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces some important bugfixes which includes:

  • Pause menu fix
  • Game progression fix
  • Sounds improvements

Appearing for a number of new users "pause bug" was preventing quitting the game easily, while progression inconsistency was opening the whole action tree from the start making the game a bit shorter than it should be.

Your feedback is valuable, don't hesitate to open a discussion if you see a way for improvement.
More updates (real ones, not just fixes) are on the way, stay tuned.

P.S. For those asking, more girls are already in development.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1355961
