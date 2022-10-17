New LEGO® Bricktales Update Is Live | October 17th 2022 🛠️

Hello there bricky builders!
It's me again, Grandpa! So I was planning to spend the weekend thinking about how to build a hydraulic hammock, but these bugs, they don't sleep! At all. So it was time to pick up the hammer again and get to fixing things...
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Missing footstep sound for walk animation.
- Fixed various brick colliders.
- Fixed issue where rotating a crank wheel to open secret doors could lead to an open door that still couldn't be used.
- Fixed positioning issues where player potentially could get stuck.
- Z-Fighting and mesh clipping fixes.
- Fixed palette focus tutorial being visible in simulation.
- Caribbean near the end [spoiler] fixed issue where player couldn't cross the gangway onto the ship after successfully solving the puzzle. [/spoiler]
- City [spoiler] fixed inconsistent lever states when in the substation to restore electricity. [/spoiler]
- City [spoiler] fixed rail in underground lab being too near to the wall causing people to get stuck. [/spoiler]
Known Issues:
- Player getting stuck in Desert world when [spoiler]trying to insert hieroglyphs into obelisk to open pyramid door[/spoiler]. Community thread HERE
I do think we make a good team though. You just tell me what's wrong, and I will do my best to unwrong it! Now back to my hydraulic hammock...
Scientific greetings!
Grandpa
