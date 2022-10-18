PAYDAY 2: Update 229 Changelog

General

Players in the lobby are now notified when someone picks an entry or escape plan.

Changed Graze skill so that it no longer hits civilians.

Fixed an issue for clients where AI were able to start shoot actions and open fire while performing certain actions like climbing, jumping, vaulting etc.

Added checks for periodic fire damage to prevent crashes. Also changed it so that applying burning on an enemy that was already affected by burning, refreshes the damage per tick and duration.

Fixed an issue that allowed a player, with the Berserker Aced skill, to still receive healing from third parties when the player was equipped with the Tag Team Perk Deck.

Fixed several issues related to the Pocket ECM

The feedback interval has been corrected to match the in-game description (1 second)

If an effect is synced, but one is already running locally, the synced one will be queued, preventing latency from blocking them.

Only the user that starts an effect will sync it to other players, instead of all players being able to inconsistently do so.

Feedback stunning still runs stuns through the host, but clients no longer have to wait for a response, nor are they able to waste charges by using the ability twice in quick succession.

Stopping of effects is not synced anymore, to prevent effects from ending earlier than intended for other players.

Feedback will now work with the intended interval and do multiple stun ticks instead of only once.

Feedback now uses the camera position (or synced camera position from other players), instead of the root position of the unit (around the feet).

Improvements for drop-ins while the effects are on-going.

Berserker states now block feedback heal-on-kill provided from other players.

Frenzy healing reduction now applies to feedback heal-on-kill.

Level

Black Cat - Fixed a graphical issue that could be seen when looking out of certain windows.

Black Cat - Fixed an invisible collision around the casino machines that would cause objects to look like they were floating.

Black Cat - Fixed a graphical issue that would allow the player to see out of bounds.

Fixed a random crash that could occur on every heist.

Weapon

Added the VD-12 stock mod as an available mod for more weapons.

Fixed an issue that allowed the heatsinked suppressed barrel and the R4 Medved suppressor to be equipped on the Patchett SMG, and its Akimbo version, at the same time.

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to see through the Hailstorm, when reloading, with the conversion kit applied.

Fixed some text on the Hailstorm to display properly on the weapon.

Characters now comment when a viper grenade is thrown.

Changed so that the Tombstone slug no longer gives extended range and falloff reduces tick ratio.

Increased the damage on the Basilisk 3V Grenade Launcher.

VR

Fixed Chromatic Aberration not working outside of VR.

Fixed a VR issue where a white box would appear over the health icon, when using an active throwable from a perk deck.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.