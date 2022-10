Share · View all patches · Build 9737314 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 15:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Today is the day!

Ignited Steel's free update UPRISING now available on your Steam library if you already own the game!

If you don’t, take your chance and save a 25% buying the game during this first week discount!

Get the game here!

If you like the game please, tell a friend! Spread the word and let them know that you love Ignited Steel!

Don’t hesitate to contact us and share your feedback of the new content of Ignited Steel: Uprising!

See you soon!