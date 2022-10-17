 Skip to content

Individualand update for 17 October 2022

Update 17.10 : Auto Battle and Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi I'm IndividuaLand developer MrCheatCode
First of all, thank you for your interest and support to IndividuaLand.

Thanks to your feedbacks, I am constantly updating and making fixes to make the game better. As a solo developer, updates and fixes can take some time. Thanks in advance for your understanding and feedback.

Auto Battle

It may be the biggest update we have made in terms of the progress of the game. In order to increase the overall flow of the game and to allow the player to focus more on town management, we have temporarily automated battles.

We have achieved an adventure mechanic that allows players to be more involved in the management process and enjoy watching adventurers in the remaining time. We plan to leave the control to you again in the challenging bosses that we plan to add to the game in the future.

Minor Updates and Bug Fixes

  • Option to return to main menu
  • Automatic recording before going on adventures
  • Game Speed
  • Removed required positions for skills ( for a while )
  • Bug fixes

