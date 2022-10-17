 Skip to content

Dorfromantik update for 17 October 2022

BETA PATCH 1.1.3b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.3b PATCH NOTES 🌸

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue that caused the ground of tiles to have a different color than in 1.0
  • Trees have slight wind animations again

