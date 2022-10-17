This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.3b PATCH NOTES 🌸

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that caused the ground of tiles to have a different color than in 1.0

Trees have slight wind animations again

