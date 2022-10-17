 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 17 October 2022

2022/10/17 HDRP version updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9736939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The core feature is also updated to HDRP version. You can now enjoy tank workshop and map workshop in HDRP version too. Also, VT bullet vehicles can be used in HDRP version.

