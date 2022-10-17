Update V5.2: Curved heading line, and many more small improvements

What's new in version 5.2:

The 'custom traffic' menu is now moved one level deeper into the traffic menu; this keeps the buttons of the 3 traffic modes (normal/custom/scenario), as well as the newgame and endgame buttons, easily accessible even when already in custom traffic mode.

Heading line length can be set to as low as 30 seconds, by clicking the 'line' button in the display menu. Tip: to further fine-tune the line length you can type HLINE00, replacing the zeros with the length in minutes times 10.

Departures are less likely to request further climb in case nearby arrivals may cause conflicts.

Added more variation to readbacks when using sound mode 3.

Beacons can be selected as near as 2 miles distance from a plane.

When the gameplay timer is used, then the next time the game is started, the timer menu will be opened automatically, as a reminder to reset the timer for next play session.

Combined the 'go arounds' and 'missed approaches' counter into a single 'go arounds' statistic in the side bar, as they're basically the same thing.

When pressing and holding the right mouse button, the subtext shows the time to touchdown for planes on the localizer or on an app route.

Added a 'controls' menu to the 'about' menu, just to inform users about the available mouse and keyboard inputs.

Re-arranged some hotkeys; F1-F2 changes simulation speed, F3-F4 changes heading line length, F5 toggles rings, F8 changes runway configuration. Unchanged is F9-F10 to change the skill level.

Tab key (to select a plane) now cycles through all planes in control, with priority to blinking planes.

Cleaned up the local files folder structure.

The button to open the (pdf) manual is now placed inside of the in-game help menu; the (now redundant) Steam launcher popup is removed.