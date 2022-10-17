[Beta] P&C HotFix: 171022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Size: 76 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed the first Colosseum battle not starting correctly

ːswirliesː Reworked and upgraded Fang Princess' battle system

ːswirliesː Fixed Ice Chongers possibly sending the player over walls

ːswirliesː Fixed some transformation items possibly resetting the Progeny level to 1 when used

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon possibly bugging some items used after it

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Cave passability issues

ːswirliesː Fixed performance issues in Slime Reign during the "Bubbling Emotions" sneaking section