[Beta] P&C HotFix: 171022

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed the first Colosseum battle not starting correctly
ːswirliesː Reworked and upgraded Fang Princess' battle system
ːswirliesː Fixed Ice Chongers possibly sending the player over walls
ːswirliesː Fixed some transformation items possibly resetting the Progeny level to 1 when used
ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon possibly bugging some items used after it
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Cave passability issues
ːswirliesː Fixed performance issues in Slime Reign during the "Bubbling Emotions" sneaking section
