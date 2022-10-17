Oct. 19th Update Contents Preview

Hi dear commanders, the following are the introduction of the contents of the Oct. 19th update.

Summoning Optimization

New SS Blackguard Wishlist: When you pull an SS Blackguard, there is an 80% rate to obtain the SS Blackguard that you selected in the wishlist.

The wishlist resets at 8:00 a.m every day. After the selected SS Blackguard is obtained, you need to wait until the reset at 8:00 the next day before continuing to select.

New Scarlett outfit: [Romance on White Beach]



New packages: New contents of daily and weekly gift packs, new limited-time gift packs.

Guild Optimization

Now the guild will be disbanded immediately after the disbanding time is up. The guild name change function is available now. The guild leader and vice-leader can change the guild name by consuming 1500 diamonds. The guild interface has been iterated.

Ranking Board Optimization

Optimized the ranking board interface. New ranking board: Hard Level and Misty Mountains. The ranking board will display guild name now. Optimized the ranking logic. Now, under the same level and stage, the player who complete the battle with the shorter the time, the higher the ranking he will get.

Modification Optimization

New reset function of gear enhancement. Now reset the enhanced gears, will return 100% of the consumed materials. Optimized the auto enhancement function. After selecting the mythical gear in the Blackguard interface, you can jump to the modification interface.

Combat Optimization and Skill Adjustment

The effect of Asura's Katana skill [Heart of Killing] has been adjusted from (crit chance increased by 15%/crit damage increased by 50%) to (crit chance increased by 30%/crit damage increased by 75%) General skills for assassian Blackguards: [Barrier] replaced with [Shadow Escape]

[Shadow Escape]: When taking damage, there is a 10% chance to trigger Shadow Escape, immune to the damage, and immune to all damage for the next 0.2 sec, trigger interval 10 sec. Now the skill to dispel buffs can dispel all buffs directly, instead of only dispelling 1 buff.

Levels and Stages Adjustment

Hard and Blacktide difficulty will drop Soul Crystal now. The monsters on Misty Mountains will drop Soul Crystal now. New ring and belt will drop in the Misty Mountains. The number of floors of the Tower of Suncaller has been increased from 5001 to 6000.

Performance Optimization

New Setting option: new Graphics Quality setting:

"Low": cancel the light projection effect, save performance.

"Medium": the current effect.

"High": improve the clarity of 3D model display in interface such as the Blackguard interface.

Chat Interface Optimization

Iterate the chat interface, new instant message push function is available (more optimization content will be implemented in subsequent versions)

Bug Fixes and Other Optimizations

Fixed an issue that the passive skill [Frozen Fury] of the Northland Princess did not work correctly.

Fixed an issue that the invincibility state of the ultimate skill of Asura's Blade did not take effect.

White Dragonborn: Fixed an issue that the skill: [Interception] would also trigger a charge when the enemy dies.

Fixed an issue that non-Mystic heroes would also trigger the Mystic Front rage restore effect.

Fixed an issue that Asura's Blade would abnormally restore rage when releasing the ultimate skill.

Fixed an issue that the buff icon did not disappear when Bright Seraphim was dispelled during the boss battle of the Misty Mountains.

Fixed the bug that the equipment [Wild Hunt]'s skill: boost the damage dealt to the target take effect abnormally.

Optimize the experience of the difficulty switching function of the map in the exploration level: After switching the difficulty, the player will no longer stay in the current level, but automatically jump to the frontmost level of the selected difficulty.

Fixed an issue that Blackstone: Frosthoof and Blackstone: Ice Phoenix caused the commander to stand behind the team.

In some scenes in the main city where you can control the movement of the commander with the mouse, add a new return button in the upper right corner of the interface.

The mission display in the lower left corner of the battle interface has been reduced, add a new scrolling status that can view the full text of the mission.

Now in the awakening interface, when you don't need to consume the same cards to awakening, but you select the same cards (for example select SS cards when you need not consume it), there will be a consumption reminder.

Optimized the AI ​​logic when a Blackguard cast a spell channel type skill.

Optimized the equipment slot, now it will not be annoying anymore when you select equipments.

Fixed the preview error of level 5 Blackstone chests.

Optimized the blocking word database, and deleted some blocking words that are too strict.

Optimized the problem that sometimes the UI was incorrectly displayed when the battle was settled.

New skin preview function in skin shop.

Optimize the early novice guide experience.

Optimized the icon prompt when new skills can be upgraded.

Added two battle scenes.