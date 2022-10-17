The Mega Gigapatch – Update 1.2

ADDED
- Full controller and keyboard support: consoles here we come! <3
- Archive folders: you can now create builds in the archive with folders!
- A new screen with stats across your normal and ladder games
- MINELAYER script: for the rest of combat, you leave shock mines as you move
- More Gigasprite boss level variants
CHANGED
-
Completely reworked difficulty scaling:
- Each run ends after level 100, but runs now have a score!
- After each gate reward you can choose a difficulty upgrade
- You can get score bonuses by choosing harder difficulty upgrades
- For each item taken from the archive in normal runs, you have to choose one difficulty upgrade
-
Made many performance improvements under the hood to save energy and keep your device cool ;-)
-
Removed the help mode in favor of a new ingame overlay which displays info about the current run, your character and all enemies in the level
-
Improved spanish translation (thanks to Estyx Translations <3)
-
The full PIXEL PUSHER set no longer grants the ability to push immobile enemies; instead you leave shock mines upon pushing
-
Removed all levels with both Megasprites and Spawners
-
Removed translucent tiles from all levels, instead teleport scripts are now disabled in gate levels
-
Grid overload strikes no longer affect treasures
-
RANGED ROUNDHOUSE script damage nerfed from 100-300 to 100-200
-
MELEE ANNIHILATION (3) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 50-200
-
MELEE ANNIHILATION (5) script damage buffed from 100-300 to 200-300
-
MELEE CROSS (1) script damage buffed from 50-100 to 80-120
-
MELEE CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 100-200 to 100-300
-
MELEE TRIPLE (2) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 100-200
-
RANGED CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 50-200 to 100-200
-
TELESTOMP damage buffed from 50-200 to 200-300
-
Removed EVADE bonus from Megasprite bonus pool
FIXED
- The options in the language select and similar interface items are now a little bigger and easier to select on mobile devices
- Using certain scripts can no longer lead to levels ending early
- Teleporting enemies no longer teleport when they could move and attack instead
- Added a cap for meta bonus and loot per level to deny certain exploits
