Blacken Slash update for 17 October 2022

The Mega Gigapatch – Update 1.2

Build 9736700 · Last edited by Wendy

ADDED

  • Full controller and keyboard support: consoles here we come! <3
  • Archive folders: you can now create builds in the archive with folders!
  • A new screen with stats across your normal and ladder games
  • MINELAYER script: for the rest of combat, you leave shock mines as you move
  • More Gigasprite boss level variants

CHANGED

  • Completely reworked difficulty scaling:

    • Each run ends after level 100, but runs now have a score!
    • After each gate reward you can choose a difficulty upgrade
    • You can get score bonuses by choosing harder difficulty upgrades
    • For each item taken from the archive in normal runs, you have to choose one difficulty upgrade

  • Made many performance improvements under the hood to save energy and keep your device cool ;-)

  • Removed the help mode in favor of a new ingame overlay which displays info about the current run, your character and all enemies in the level

  • Improved spanish translation (thanks to Estyx Translations <3)

  • The full PIXEL PUSHER set no longer grants the ability to push immobile enemies; instead you leave shock mines upon pushing

  • Removed all levels with both Megasprites and Spawners

  • Removed translucent tiles from all levels, instead teleport scripts are now disabled in gate levels

  • Grid overload strikes no longer affect treasures

  • RANGED ROUNDHOUSE script damage nerfed from 100-300 to 100-200

  • MELEE ANNIHILATION (3) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 50-200

  • MELEE ANNIHILATION (5) script damage buffed from 100-300 to 200-300

  • MELEE CROSS (1) script damage buffed from 50-100 to 80-120

  • MELEE CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 100-200 to 100-300

  • MELEE TRIPLE (2) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 100-200

  • RANGED CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 50-200 to 100-200

  • TELESTOMP damage buffed from 50-200 to 200-300

  • Removed EVADE bonus from Megasprite bonus pool

FIXED

  • The options in the language select and similar interface items are now a little bigger and easier to select on mobile devices
  • Using certain scripts can no longer lead to levels ending early
  • Teleporting enemies no longer teleport when they could move and attack instead
  • Added a cap for meta bonus and loot per level to deny certain exploits

