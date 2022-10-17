The Mega Gigapatch – Update 1.2

Completely reworked difficulty scaling: Each run ends after level 100, but runs now have a score!

After each gate reward you can choose a difficulty upgrade

You can get score bonuses by choosing harder difficulty upgrades

For each item taken from the archive in normal runs, you have to choose one difficulty upgrade

Made many performance improvements under the hood to save energy and keep your device cool ;-)

Removed the help mode in favor of a new ingame overlay which displays info about the current run, your character and all enemies in the level

Improved spanish translation (thanks to Estyx Translations <3)

The full PIXEL PUSHER set no longer grants the ability to push immobile enemies; instead you leave shock mines upon pushing

Removed all levels with both Megasprites and Spawners

Removed translucent tiles from all levels, instead teleport scripts are now disabled in gate levels

Grid overload strikes no longer affect treasures

RANGED ROUNDHOUSE script damage nerfed from 100-300 to 100-200

MELEE ANNIHILATION (3) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 50-200

MELEE ANNIHILATION (5) script damage buffed from 100-300 to 200-300

MELEE CROSS (1) script damage buffed from 50-100 to 80-120

MELEE CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 100-200 to 100-300

MELEE TRIPLE (2) script damage buffed from 40-120 to 100-200

RANGED CROSS (2) script damage buffed from 50-200 to 100-200

TELESTOMP damage buffed from 50-200 to 200-300