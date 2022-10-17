Patch 22 - Unparalleled PlayerSheets.

We've been working on this module for a good while now and it was just never quit there. But the wait is over and the time has finally come!

These Sheets can be crated from the ground up with a simple yet powerful referencing system to eaily create your own roll commands!

Here are some of the buildable Playersheet features:

Labels and Titles.

Input fields.

Toggle fields.

Image importing.

Clocks and Sliders.

Automatic Roll displays.

Button Rolling system.

Custom Roll commands.

Grouping.

Auto-navigation Buttons.

Workshop sharing.

Template system.

Assign Players.

Auto stylising of images.

When you load the document system it will load a full guide to the player sheets.

Other Major changes:

Another major feature we've added is the ability to create "terrain-less" maps. This means the size of the playing area can be drastically expanded (we've tested it up to a size of 10,000x10,000)!

We've updated some of the existing sci-fi walls and doorways scales and pivots. Unfortunately this means any map which contains these items may load with them slightly offset or mis-scaled. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but was necessary to make these objects work better in conjunction with grid-snapping.

some New KeyBinds:

Pressing H now shows and hides all hidden props as a GM.

Pressing Enter now opens the Chat menu.

Holding Alt & Selecting any imported image Prop now highlights it for yourself and all players.

Press M while an entity is selected to quick-move.(This went in last patch).

Holding Shift will parent/unparent items on sheets.

Pressing F will centre your document.

Of course we haven't forgotten to work on your suggestions and fixing other things as well:

Fully Animated baby dragons!

Collapsible windows

A Non-Destroyed version of most building added in the last patch.

Images can now be imported as a URL (drastically improves loading for host and players, and will also work when shared through the workshop).

Web-browser now automatically googles the text in the website address if it's not a valid website.

We've removed the ability to host from the Demo in favour of making more features available to try out.

Input maintains on sending a message in the chat window.

Ui windows no longer block camera motion.

Right click - "Move here" now works over the network.

Multiple other minor tweaks and fixes.

As always, you can get involved with feature discussions and suggestion over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!