Ignited Steel: Prologue update for 17 October 2022

Some fixes after the first weekend!

Today is the day!

Ignited Steel free update UPRISING now available on your Steam library if you already own the game!

We would also like to say thanks to all the feedback you are giving us, we have fixed some of thebugs you have been reporting.

Hotfixes:

  • Fixed bug that prevented the game from booting up in some cases.
  • Added missing localized text strings.
  • Solved event reward that would let player mechs deal x100 damage.

Thank you for your help, do not hesitate to keep sending us this kind of info!

See you soon!

