Version 0.3.822 patch notes

CAUTION! This patch notes has been helped by Google Translator and may have misrepresentations. I will ask the translator to refine the sentence later.



Hello. I am a developer.

In the three days since launch, you've given us a lot of bitterness and feedback on improvements, and we would like to thank you in advance for that.

We are a small indie game company, and we have only made mobile games before, so we lack know-how for PC single games.

We will continue to work hard to provide a better game by filling in the gaps through communication with users.

1. The changes in this 0.3.822 build are as follows.

Upon victory, each unit's hero will receive an EXP bonus based on the number of back-attacks and the number of units killed.

In the past, there was no reward for losing or giving up battle, but from now on, some gold and experience points will be paid according to performance.

Experience compensation based on level difference has been relaxed.

In the past, when a level 25 character clears the level 23 stage, only 60% of the reward was obtained, but from now on, you can get an 80% reward. If you clear the level 20 stage, you can get only 10% of the reward in the past, but now you get 50% of the reward.

All expressions of touch have been changed to click.

Bug Fix where the character's position moves to the previous position when pressing ESC while using a field skill.

Probability of obtaining high-grade equipment and items from the Summoning Station has been increased.

The overall configuration of shortcuts has been changed to use the left side of the keyboard, and a few more shortcuts have been applied. The existing enter action has been changed to apply the same to the space bar. Shortcut keys will continue to be supplemented and improved in the future.

Loading lag during battle: Changed to loading resources at startup. Due to this, the performance during battle is improved, but there is a slight loading when the game is running. In particular, in the case of an IDE hard drive that is not an SSD, the loading time is quite long (about 2 minutes) during the first operation. After the first operation, the lag problem is reduced. We will continue to find solutions for this.

2. The update policy for some urgent issues is as follows.

Cloud save function: This will be implemented, tested and updated as soon as possible.

Adjusting the gap between levels: The current game balancing is related to our origins. In the long term, we will try to balance the level by reducing the gap between levels and tactical elements. However, since this issue requires sufficient testing, it will be difficult in the near future, and we plan to reflect it before the 4th chapter update. Please understand.

Unit shortcut: We are planning to implement a unit that can be selected using a numeric shortcut key.

Improved equipment tier intuitiveness: We plan to change the color of the icon on the back of the equipment to make it easier to distinguish the equipment tiers.

In addition, we are reviewing the reviews left by users, and we plan to continuously improve in the future by listing the areas that need improvement.

3. Our roadmap for the future is as follows.

Chapters 4 and 5 will be updated in November and December 2022 respectively.

We plan to update the next 6 chapters as soon as possible, but please understand that it may be delayed if systemic improvement is required.

The maintenance of UI/UX, etc. will be carried out after filling the chapters to a certain extent.

The chapters of the whole game will be more than 10 chapters and we will try to provide more than 40 hours of playtime.

4. Closing remarks

We would like to thank you once again for your interest in our game, which is still lacking, and we will do our best to live up to your expectations.

If you have any problems or bugs in this patch, please let us know in the comments or leave them on the forum.

We hope that all users who play our game have a happy day.

Thank you