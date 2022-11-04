 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyphers Game update for 4 November 2022

Sign Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9736241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we're adding Sign Language support for English and Polish languages as an experimental feature. We would like to encourage our players to give us feedback on the quality of this new feature.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link