Construction Simulator – Update #1 for PC available now!

We just released the first big update for the PC version of Construction Simulator here on Steam. This update introduces an option to skip the tutorial to be able to jump into multiplayer directly, it improves the traffic AI and traffic lights to reduce waiting times at intersections, adds free keybindings for game controllers, and not to forget: numerous fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Update #1 (PC)

General bugfixes and improvements

Graphics polishing

Mission polishing, fixed minor gameplay issues

Tweaked balancing of experience and money in multiplayer

Fixed problem with the UFO cargo in USA map tutorial

Improved traffic system

Fixed speed camera trigger speeds

Traffic lights switch faster now

Localization fixes

Added free keybinding for controllers

Fixed joystick keybindings, so they don’t reset themselves anymore

Tutorial is now skippable

Camera movement with sticks is now possible for Saitek Heavy Equip Farming Sim Controller

Camera controls can now be customized in the controls settings

Added input key for activating the main function of compactors, roadwork machines and concrete mixers (customizable)

Fixes for server region selection in multiplayer

Changed confirmation of profile and company names so no long presses are needed

Partly fixed crashes related to terrain works

Multiple UI fixes

Multiple fixes for restore problems

Your Construction Simulator team