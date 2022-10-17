Construction Simulator – Update #1 for PC available now!

We just released the first big update for the PC version of Construction Simulator here on Steam. This update introduces an option to skip the tutorial to be able to jump into multiplayer directly, it improves the traffic AI and traffic lights to reduce waiting times at intersections, adds free keybindings for game controllers, and not to forget: numerous fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patch notes: Update #1 (PC)
- General bugfixes and improvements
- Graphics polishing
- Mission polishing, fixed minor gameplay issues
- Tweaked balancing of experience and money in multiplayer
- Fixed problem with the UFO cargo in USA map tutorial
- Improved traffic system
- Fixed speed camera trigger speeds
- Traffic lights switch faster now
- Localization fixes
- Added free keybinding for controllers
- Fixed joystick keybindings, so they don’t reset themselves anymore
- Tutorial is now skippable
- Camera movement with sticks is now possible for Saitek Heavy Equip Farming Sim Controller
- Camera controls can now be customized in the controls settings
- Added input key for activating the main function of compactors, roadwork machines and concrete mixers (customizable)
- Fixes for server region selection in multiplayer
- Changed confirmation of profile and company names so no long presses are needed
- Partly fixed crashes related to terrain works
- Multiple UI fixes
- Multiple fixes for restore problems
Your Construction Simulator team
