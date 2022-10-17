Update 1.0.1.5 - Adding Steam Achievements + big performance improvement!

This update brings Steam Achievements to the game! You can now unlock 10 unique achievements, one for each girl and some extras! Who will you unlock first, Alice, Julia, Isabelle, Lana or Clara?

We also listened to the user feedback complaining about slow loading time and fixed the performance issues of the game.

Lastly, we added some small tweaks and fixes, like for example not showing again the tutorial dialogue.

We hope you will like it and as always, any feedback is highly appreciated - jump to our Discord!

Thanks!